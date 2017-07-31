Arcade Fire are selling $110 fidget spinners

Arcade Fire have released their very own officially licensed fidget spinner. Beyond just a novelty toy, however, the band’s “Everything Now Fidget Spinner” includes a USB stick containing a digital copy of their latest album. The “Everything Now” logo is also imprinted on the base of the spinner.

Only a limited quantity of the spinners will be made available, priced at $109.00 each. Grab yours here.

Everything Now, the band’s fifth album overall, was released last Friday and you can read our review here. Also check out every one of the band’s songs ranked from worst to best.