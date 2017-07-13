Menu
Arcade Fire cover Lorde’s “Green Light” for BBC Radio 1: Watch

Win Butler & co. offer up a rousing rendition complete with a youth choir

on July 13, 2017, 10:25am
Photo by Ted Maider / Debi Del Grande

Arcade Fire recently visited BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge. During their in-studio session, the Canadian indie rockers performed “Everything Now”, off their upcoming album of the same name. They also debuted a rousing cover of the Lorde single “Green Light” while backed by a youth choir. At one point, as Pitchfork points out, Arcade Fire frontman Win Butler thanked “our Lorde” for “fighting the good fight.”

(Read: The 10 Best Arcade Fire Songs According to Lorde)

Footage of the session will be revealed later today; in the meantime, there are a few short clips below. Audio of the program can be heard here (the Lorde cover comes around the 2:25:05 mark).

Arcade Fire’s Everything Now arrives July 28th through Columbia Records; previously, they released the music video for “Signs of Life”. “Green Light” is off Lorde’s sophomore LP, Melodrama, which is out now.

