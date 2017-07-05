Arcade Fire debut new song “Chemistry” at intimate London show: Watch

Photo by Philip Cosores

At an intimate set at London’s York Hall last night, Arcade Fire delivered quite a few treats for fans. The space usually hosts boxing matches, evident from the stage’s position in the center of the room, and the band brought out a few surprises to make the night even more special. First, they were selling T-shirts that wonderfully trolled Kendall and Kylie Jenner for their poor fashion choices. Even better, the band debuted a new song from their upcoming Everything Now.

The new song is called “Chemistry”, and seems to fit well in line with everything else we’ve heard from the album so far. It’s a bouncy dance-rock number that finds Win Butler chant-singing the verses while Régine Chassagne rocks the keytar. Check out video of the performance above and below.

Prior to the gig, the band’s Will Butler recorded a new track called “Anything You Want”. You can hear Arcade Fire perform “Chemistry” along with their previously revealed new tunes “Creature Comfort”, “Everything Now”, and “Signs of Life” on their upcoming tour, to which they’ve just added a run of South American dates.

Co-produced by Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter, Everything Now is out July 28th via Columbia Records.