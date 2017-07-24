Arcade Fire issue strict dress code for album release show

In 2013, Arcade Fire drew the ire of fans for implementing a dress code during their tour in support of Reflektor before assuring them it was “super not mandatory.” Despite the past controversy, Win Butler and co. are back at it again. This time around, they’ve issued a dress code for their intimate Everything Now record release show at Brooklyn’s Grand Prospect Hall on July 27th, and to be honest — save for the “hip and trendy” bit — it’s not too horrible.

The Canadian indie rock group requests attendees refrain from wearing shorts, large logos, flip flops, tank tops, crop tops, baseball hats, or solid white or red clothing. They “reserve the right to deny entry to anyone dressed inappropriately.” In addition, concert goers will have to check phones, smart watches, and recording devices into Yondr pouches during the duration of the show.

See the full message emailed to ticket winners below:

“PHONE-FREE VIEWING EXPERIENCE:

No cellphones, cameras or recording devices will be allowed at this show. Upon arrival, all phones and smart watches will be secured in Yondr pouches that will be unlocked at the end of the show. Guests maintain possession of their phones throughout the night, and if needed, may access their phones at designated Yondr unlocking stations in the lobby.

WHAT TO WEAR:

Our dress code is HIP & TRENDY as if you are going to a concert or night out with friends! The event is standing-room-only so please plan accordingly.

PLEASE DO NOT WEAR shorts, large logos, flip flops, tank tops, crop tops, baseball hats, solid white or red clothing. We reserve the right to deny entry to anyone dressed inappropriately.

WHAT TO EXPECT

6:30pm: 1iota Check-in Opens

7:45pm: 1iota Check-in Closes

8:30pm – 9:00pm: Everything Now Live”

It’s completely understandable for Arcade Fire to want a “phone-free viewing experience” so they can engage better with their fans and vice versa. It’s a little rough on the audience to be asked not to wear shorts, flip flops, tank tops, and crop tops in the summer heat, but at least it’s a brief set. Besides, they might clarify it’s “super not mandatory” again.

Everything Now arrives on July 28th via Columbia Records. Following the Brooklyn show, Arcade Fire will kick off a sprawling North American outing before closing out 2017 with a few Latin American dates. At this time, they haven’t issued a dress code for the tour. Find the full itinerary here.