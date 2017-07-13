Menu
Music Videos
The latest visual candy from your favorite artists

Arcade Fire share video for new song “Electric Blue”: Watch

Régine Chassagne takes the lead on new track from Everything Now

by
on July 13, 2017, 12:14pm
0 comments

Arcade Fire have shared another track from Everything Now in advance of the album’s July 28th release date. “Electric Blue” puts a Phoenix spin on ABBA with Régine Chassagne taking the lead for a sparkling dance number. The song comes via a video that finds Chassagne dancing in the streets of New Orleans — well after the Mardi Gras celebrations have come to an end. Check it out above.

The new single is the fourth preview of the band’s new album following previously released teasers in “Creature Comfort”“Everything Now”, and “Signs of Life”. “Chemistry” was also recently debuted live at an intimate London concert. Everything Now was co-produced by Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter and Pulp’s Steve Mackey.

Previous Story
Polaris Prize 2017 shortlist includes Leonard Cohen, Feist, and BadBadNotGood
Next Story
Gary Oldman is definitely Winston Churchill in the trailer for The Darkest Hour: Watch
No comments
More Stories