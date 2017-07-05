Arcade Fire’s Will Butler unveils new solo song “Anything You Want”: Stream

Arcade Fire‘s own Will Butler has revealed a new solo song just in time for the recent holiday. Recorded in London on July 4th, it’s called “Anything You Want” and features references to George Washington and Tom Sawyer. The so-called piano-led “demo” also includes a sample of the 1989 Roy Orbison classic “You Got It”.

In a message posted on Facebook, Butler wrote of the track: “Happy 4th of July! Here’s a song kinda for the 4th of July. It’s about George Washington and my family and America, so I guess it’s appropriate enough. It’s a pretty loosey-goosey demo. The chorus is, yes, from that Roy Orbison song.”

Stream it below.

Butler’s last solo release came with last year’s live album, Friday Night. His full-length debut, Policy, hit shelves in 2015.

In related news, Butler and the rest of Arcade Fire are gearing up to issue their fifth studio effort, the Thomas Bangalter co-produced Everything Now, on July 28th through Columbia. The band also recently weighed in on the Kendall and Kylie Jenner t-shirt debacle with a clever bit of trolling.