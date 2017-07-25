ASAP Mob announce North American tour, featuring ASAP Rocky and ASAP Ferg

ASAP Mob, the New York City hip-hop collective led by ASAP Rocky and ASAP Ferg, are going on tour. The 20-date North American outing kicks off September 23rd in Lowell, Massachusetts and runs into early November. Along with the entire ASAP Mob collective (Rocky, Ferg, Twelvyy, Nast, and Ant), the tour will feature opening performances from the likes of Playboi Carti, Key!, and Cozy Boys. Check out the full itinerary below.

ASAP Mob 2017 Tour Dates:

09/23 – Lowell, MA @ Tsongas Center *&#

09/25 – New York, NY @ SummerStage *&#

09/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage *&#

09/27 – Washington, DC @ Echostage &#

09/29 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre &#

10/12 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom &#

10/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre *&#

10/16 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom *&#

10/18 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory &#

10/19 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall &#

10/21 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre *&#

10/22 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park &#

10/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall *&#

10/25 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium *&#

10/27 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds &#

10/28 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum &#

10/30 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater *&#

11/01 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex *&#

11/03 – Broomfield, CO @ 1stBank Center &#

* = w/ Playboi Carti

& = w/ Key!

# = w/ Cozy Boys

Yesterday, ASAP Mob release the video for their 2017 collaborative single, “RAF”, featuring ASAP Rocky, Playboi Carti, Migos’ Quavo, Lil Uzi Vert, and Frank Ocean.