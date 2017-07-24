ASAP Mob shares new “RAF” video featuring ASAP Rocky, Quavo, and more: Watch

ASAP Mob and its members have been steadily rolling out the releases the last few months. There was “Wrong”, featuring both ASAP Rocky and ASAP Ferg, a string of solo cuts from Ferg, and late last year’s Cozy Tapes Vol. 1, which boasted cameo spots from Tyler, the Creator and Lil Yachty. In May, ASAP Mob also put out “RAF”, a track in which Rocky, Frank Ocean, Quavo, Lil Uzi Vert, and Playboi Carti joined forces.

Today, a music video for the single has been revealed, and it plays out like a fashion shoot filmed using a grainy VHS camcorder. Unfortunately, Ocean and Lil Uzi Vert don’t join in on the fun of playing dress-up. Check it out above.