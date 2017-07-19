Atlanta gives Killer Mike his own day

Photo via Twitter/@11AliveNews

Killer Mike has been a champion for his hometown of Atlanta for years, whether it’s been as a political activist, lyrical genius, or small business owner. On Monday, the city showed its appreciation to the Run the Jewels rapper by declaring July 17th, 2017 as Michael “Killer Mike” Render Day.

The Atlanta City Council recognized Render for his contributions to the city’s musical landscape, the success of his S.W.A.G. Shop barber chain, and for his role as informal ATL ambassador with appearances on networks like CNN and shows including Real Time with Bill Maher. In honoring the rapper, City Councilman Andre Dickens praised his honesty, authenticity, and activism. “I respect you in so many ways,” said Councilman Dickens. “You represent the ATL well.”

When given the chance to speak at the ceremony, Render compelled council members to make sure that “this city is not polarized by race and/or class” and noted several specific causes, including affordable housing along the city’s BeltLine and permitting teenagers to sell bottled water on the streets.

Watch part of his speech below.

Real talk from Grady Baby and Atlanta's Own @killermike A post shared by I❤️ATLantaBlog (@iloveatlantablog) on Jul 17, 2017 at 12:03pm PDT

This isn’t the first time Killer Mike has been celebrated by his beloved city. A tunnel-boring machine, used to create a new reservoir for safe drinking water in northwest Atlanta, was recently dubbed Driller Mike as an ode to Render’s stage name. The Georgia State Senate in turn formally recognized both the machine and the rapper as “outstanding ambassadors of the City of Atlanta’s commitment to providing clean, safe drinking water.”