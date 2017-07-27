BadBadNotGood announce new tour dates, share Nosaj Thing remix of “In Your Eyes”: Stream

Photo by Philip Cosores

BadBadNotGood may be most known as an instrumental jazz band, but they’ve also got a couple killer collaborations under their belts. Take their track “In Your Eyes”, a soulful song featuring Canadian singer-songwriter Charlotte Day Wilson off last year’s IV. The song was already an enchanting bit of cinematic romance, but now Nosaj Thing has gotten his hands on the track for a new remix, upping the sultriness to 11.

Take a listen below.

The remix comes as BadBadNotGood have announced a new round of fall and winter tour dates. The trek will take them through the US and Europe and back again. Find their complete itinerary below.

BadBadNotGood 2017 Tour Dates:

07/29 – Calgary, AB @ Calgary Folk Festival

08/04 – Montreal, QB @ Osheaga Festival

08/10 – Rees, DE @ Alter Reitplatz

08/12 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival

08/17 – Beacons, UK @ Green Man Music Festival

08/18 – Paredes de Coura, PT @ Paredes de Coura Festival

08/19 – Kiewit, BE @ Pukkelpop

09/01 – Chicago, IL @ North Coast Music Festival

09/14 – Boston, MA @ Royale

09/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

09/16 – New York, NY @ The Meadows Music Festival

09/17 – Washington D.C. @ 9:30 Club

09/19 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

09/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Theater

09/21 – Nashville, TN @ Exit In

09/22 – Champaign, IL@ Pygmalion Festival

09/23 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Audiotree Music Festival

09/24 – Cincinnati, OH @ Midpoint Music Festival

10/04 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

10/05 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

10/06 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

10/08 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/10 – Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre

10/11 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

10/13 – Joshua Tree, CA @ Desert Daze Festival

10/14 – Miami, FL @ III Points Festival

10/15 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/31 – Ludwigshafen, DE @ Enjoy Jazz

11/01 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

11/03 – Rotterdam, NL @ Rec Festival

11/04 – Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Music Festival Paris

11/06 – Cologne. DE @ Bürgerhaus Stollwerck

11/07 – Hamburg, DE @ Mojo Club

11/10 – Warsaw, PL @ Palladium

11/11 – Groningen, NL @ Rockit

11/12 – Berlin, DE @ Astra

11/14 – London, UK @ The Roundhouse

11/15 – Bristol, UK @ Marble Bar

11/16 – Manchester, UK @ The Ritz

12/14 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox

12/15 – Portland, OR @ Rev Hall

12/16 – Oakland, CA @ The Fox Theater