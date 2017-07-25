Beach Slang announce US headlining tour

Photo by Lior Phillips

Beach Slang played to crowds across North America earlier this year when they hit the road alongside Jimmy Eat World. The Philly punk rockers are set to revisit a number of those same cities on a new fall US tour they’ve just announced today.

Set to commence October 22nd and run through early December, the trek includes stops in Nashville, Salt Lake City, Seattle, San Francisco, Austin, Pittsburgh, and New York. Dates feature supporting acts such as Pet Symmetry and Dave Hause & The Mermaid.

(Read: 20 Must See Artists At EMERGE Music and Impact Conference 2017)

Fans who pre-order tickets beginning July 25th will have the chance to purchase a limited-edition 7-inch which features two previously unreleased tracks: a cover of the Pixies’ “Where Is My Mind” (recorded live at Atlanta’s The Masquerade) and a demo recording of the 2015 The Things We Do To Find People Who Feel Like Us track “Bad Art & Weirdo Ideas”. For more info, head here.

Find the full itinerary below. Beach Slang’s last full-length came with 2016’s excellent A Loud Bash of Teenage Feelings. They also recently covered Green Day and The Jesus and Mary Chain.

Beach Slang 2017 Tour Dates:

08/02 – Albany, NY @ The Hollow

08/03 – Ithaca, NY @ The Haunt

08/04 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

08/05 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

08/06 – Kingston, NY @ BSP Kingston

08/27 – Scranton, PA @ ALTitude

09/02-03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Made in America Festival

09/04 – Harrisonburg, VA @ The Golden Pony *

09/05 – Morgantown, WV @ 123 Pleasant St. *

09/06 – Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight *

09/08 – Memphis, TN @ Growlers *

09/09 – Kansas City, MO @ Buzz Beach Ball Festival

09/11 – Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe *

09/12 – Grand Rapids @ The Pyramid Scheme *

09/13 – Detroit, MI @ Shelter *

09/14 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace *

09/15 – Buffalo, NY @ Waiting Room *

09/16 – Akron, OH @ Musica *

09/17 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

10/22 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall #!

10/23 – West Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern #!

10/24 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade #!

10/25-26 – Tampa, FL @ Pre-Fest

10/27-29 – Gainesville, FL @ The Fest

10/30 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn $#

10/31 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East $#

11/01 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar $#

11/02 – Newport, KY @ The Southgate House Revival $#

11/04 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club $^

11/07 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre $^

11/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge $^

11/10 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux $^

11/11 – Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey $^

11/12 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre $^

11/14 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall $^

11/16-18 – Las Vegas, NV @ EMERGE Music and Impact Conference

11/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex $^

11/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge $@

11/20 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda $@

11/21 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall $@

11/22 – Dallas, TX @ Curtain Club $@

11/24 – St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room $@

11/27 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Cattivo $+

11/28 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat $+

11/29 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza $+

11/30 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair $+

12/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of the Living Arts $+

* = w/ Repeat Repeat

# = w/ Pet Symmetry

^ = w/ Hannah Racecar

@ = w/ See Through Dresses

+ = w/ Homeless Gospel Choir

! = w/ Positive No

$ = w/ Dave Hause & The Mermaid

Revisit Teenage Feelings highlight “Future Mixtape for the Art Kids”: