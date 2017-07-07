Beijing’s Re-TROS premiere frenzied new song “Red Rum Aviv”: Stream

Post-punk outfit Re-TROS (Rebuilding the Rights of Statues) have long been pioneers in Beijing’s music scene, their acclaimed status built on the strength of releases like 2005’s Cut Off! EP and 2009’s Watch Out! Climate Has Changed, Fat Mum Rises. Even beyond China’s borders, the band has earned the attentions of music fans and industry veterans alike (Brian Eno even sat in on their EP sessions and contributed keyboards).

Re-TROS are looking to extend their influence on their new album, Before the Applause. Due to arrive September 22nd via Modern Sky Records, it was recorded and mixed by Hector Castillo (David Bowie, Björk) in Beijing and Brooklyn. The nine-track effort is said to have incorporated “more experimental, electronic soundscapes,” and their latest single “Red Rum Aviv” drives this point home. A manic, colorful rush for over five minutes, there’s layered waves of rolling percussion, sizzling and driving guitars, and elastic vocals that seem to stretch in all directions.

“‘Red Rum Aviv’ is the first time we used loopstation in a song,” Hua Dong, the group’s lead singer/guitarist/keyboardist tells Consequence of Sound. “It’s also the first time we’ve added elements outside of classical post punk to our music. It was inspired by an article I’ve read about the Stanford Prison Experiment.”

Hear it down below.

“Red Rum Aviv” Single Artwork:

Before the Applause Tracklist:

01. Hum

02. Hailing Drums

03. Red Rum Aviv

04. 8+2+8 I

05. 8+2+8 II

06. Pigs in the River

07. At Mosp Here

08. The Last Dance

09. Sounds For Celebration

The band will travel stateside for a string of July tour dates, followed by a September stint opening up for Xiu Xiu.

Re-TROS 2017 Tour Dates:

07/16 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas

07/18 – Toronto, ON @ Baby G

07/19 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz

07/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

07/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Burger Records Beach Bash 2

07/23 – Boston, MA @ Once Ballroom

07/24 – Washington, DC @ Drew Drop

07/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie

09/15 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd Music House #

09/16 – Baltimore, PA @ The Windup Space #

09/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Vox Populi Aux Performance Space #

09/21 – Portland, ME @ Space Gallery #

09/22 – Burlington, VT @ TBA #

09/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Villain #

# = w/ Xiu Xiu