Belle and Sebastian share new track “We Were Beautiful”: Stream

Photo by Søren Solkær

It’s been two years since Belle and Sebastian released new music, but now the drought is over. Today, the Scottish indie pop veterans have returned with a new single, “We Were Beautiful.”

The uptempo track is the first new material to surface from the group since 2015’s Girls in Peacetime Want to Dance. It was recorded in Belle and Sebastian’s hometown of Glasgow and produced by the band and Brian McNeill. Frontman Stuart Murdoch’s vocals float over warm brass and soaring synths combine with skittery percussion and a pulsating bassline.

Hear “We Were Beautiful” below.

Belle and Sebastian are currently finishing out their 2017 tour, which includes upcoming appearances at Panorama Music and Arts Festival and Osheaga Music Festival. Find the complete itinerary below.

Belle and Sebastian 2017 Tour Dates:

07/29 – New York, NY @ Panorama Music and Arts Festival

07/30 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion ^

07/31 – Raleigh, NC @ North Carolina Museum of Art %

08/02 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion $

08/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for Performing Arts $

08/04 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music Festival

08/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl &

08/08 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre #

08/12-13 – Missoula, MT @ Travelers’ Rest Festival

08/15 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre *

08/16 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre *

08/17 – Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater *

08/19 – Omaha, NE @ Maha Music Festival

09/01 – Utrecht, NL @ Vredenburg

09/02 – Vileland, NL @ Into The Great Wide Open Festival

10/04 – Tokyo, JP @ Zepp Diver City

10/05 – Osaka, JP @ Big Cat

* = w/ Julien Baker

^ = w/ Spoon, Andrew Bird, Ex Hex

% = w/ Andrew Bird

$ = w/ Andrew Bird, Porches

& = w/ Spoon

# = w/ Big Thief

“We Were Beautiful” Artwork: