Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s Boston-set pilot City on a Hill lands at Showtime

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are reuniting to executive produce a new project for the small screen through their Pearl Street Films banner. As Variety reports, Showtime has picked up a pilot for their new drama series, City on a Hill.

The show is based on an original idea by Affleck and scriptwriter Chuck MacLean that tells a fictional account of the Boston Miracle, a program aimed at reducing gang-based youth gun violence. In the early ’90s, an African-American district attorney from Brooklyn arrives in Boston to take on corruption and racism. He forms an unlikely alliance with a corrupt, yet venerated FBI veteran invested in maintaining the status quo and together they take on a family of armored car robbers in a case that eventually upends the city’s criminal justice system.

Director Gavin O’Connor (The Accountant) further described City on a Hill as “steeped in the tribal codes of a Shakespeare play — family, blood, betrayal, honor,” adding “I see the show as a brawling thriller — and an intimate family drama — played out on the rough streets of Boston.” Pearl Street’s James Mangold (director of Logan) and Jennifer Todd (producer on Memento) will executive produce along with O’Connor.

Pearl Street Films is best known for producing Affleck and Damon’s HBO series, Project Greenlight.