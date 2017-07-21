Ben Affleck’s days playing Batman are numbered: Report

In a little over a year, Ben Affleck went from writing, directing, and starring in standalone superhero flick The Batman to writing and starring to, well, just starring after having his script scrapped by new director Matt Reeves. Now, if a new story from The Hollywood Reporter is to be believed, it looks like that might not even be happening.

According to one of its sources, THR reports that plans are in place to “usher out Affleck’s Batman gracefully” and “addressing the change in some shape or form in one of the upcoming DC films.”

“Master Bruce,” Alfred will presumably say, “Your plastic surgery seems to have made you into an entirely new man!”

This news is contrary to comments made from Warner Bros. film studio chief Toby Emmerich, who said, “Ben is our Batman. We love him as Batman. We want to keep him in the cowl as long as we can.” Despite this, THR is standing by their source.

THR also notes that one concern regarding Affleck is his age, especially considering Reeves has designs to make a trilogy of Batman movies. Affleck is 45 now, and the plan for these movies would keep him suited up through his mid-to-late 50s. Nobody wants that.