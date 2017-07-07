Blue Ivy Carter makes her rap debut on 4:44 bonus track “Blue’s Freestyle / We Family”: Listen

The physical release of JAY-Z’s 4:44 includes three bonus tracks. One of them is titled “Blue’s Freestyle / We Family” and features the rapping debut of JAY-Z and Beyoncé’s five-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter. Preview the track below.

This is not the first time Young Blue has made a guest appearance on her parent’s music. Shortly following her birth in 2012, JAY-Z wrote a tribute track called “Glory” in which he samples her crying. A year later, she appeared on Beyoncé’s track “Blue”. However, this marks Blue Ivy’s first chance to do mama and papa proud and put some rhymes to record. Not surprisingly, she’s already better than most.