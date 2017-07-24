Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon joins Prince’s band The Revolution to perform “Erotic City”: Watch

The once-in-a-lifetime tribute collaboration took place at Minneapolis’ Rock the Garden festival

by
on July 23, 2017, 11:25pm
0 comments

Prince’s original band The Revolution have spent the last few months on the road honoring their late leader. On Saturday evening, they wrapped their current trek with an appearance at Minneapolis’ Rock the Garden festival, where it just so happened Bon Iver was also playing. To make the performance even more special, Justin Vernon himself joined the band to pay tribute to the late Purple icon.

Vernon took the mic for “Erotic City”, the B-side to “Let’s Go Crazy”. Revolution drummer Bobby Z told The Current Vernon selected the song himself from the band’s setlist. It looks like it was a wise choice, as few people could come as close to matching Prince’s blend of sultry and falsetto as Vernon can. Check out fan shot video of the onstage collaboration above.

Previous Story
Michael Phelps just raced against a great white shark on national TV
Next Story
Eddie Vedder joins Roger Waters for “Comfortably Numb” in Chicago: Watch
No comments
More Stories