Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon joins Prince’s band The Revolution to perform “Erotic City”: Watch

Prince’s original band The Revolution have spent the last few months on the road honoring their late leader. On Saturday evening, they wrapped their current trek with an appearance at Minneapolis’ Rock the Garden festival, where it just so happened Bon Iver was also playing. To make the performance even more special, Justin Vernon himself joined the band to pay tribute to the late Purple icon.

Vernon took the mic for “Erotic City”, the B-side to “Let’s Go Crazy”. Revolution drummer Bobby Z told The Current Vernon selected the song himself from the band’s setlist. It looks like it was a wise choice, as few people could come as close to matching Prince’s blend of sultry and falsetto as Vernon can. Check out fan shot video of the onstage collaboration above.