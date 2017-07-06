Boris share new album, Dear: Stream

Photo by ​Miki Matsushima

Japanese experimental metal legends Boris will return with their new album, Dear, on July 14th (via Sargent House). Ahead of the official release date, it’s streaming in full over at NPR.

Dear is the band’s 23rd album in 25 years, following 2011’s trio Attention Please, Heavy Rocks and New Album. But it almost never came to be. As Takeshi, Wata and Atsuo looked forward from their wizened vantage point, they weren’t sure they had anything new to say. After revisiting their classic Pink on a 10th anniversary tour, however, they found their songwriting spirits rejuvenated.

While they initially planned to pen one farewell LP, they ended up with three albums worth of material. Dear, a note of appreciation to fans, pulls together 10 tracks from that stockpile that represent each era of the band even as it points towards the future. There’s the sludgy doom of “DEADSONG”, the thrashing throwback of “Absolutego”, and the synth-y shoegaze of “Biotope”. The heavy, grinding instrumental of “The Power” captivates with its rawness, while the “heavenly” “Memento Mori” creeps forward like a dark dream.

Dear Artwork:

Dear Tracklist:

01. D.O.W.N. -Domination Of Waiting Noise-

02. DEADSONG

03. Absolutego

04. Beyond

05. Kagero

06. Biotope

07. The Power

08. Memento Mori

09. Distopia -Vanishing Point-

10. Dear

You can catch Boris performing across the US and Canada this fall at the dates below.

Boris 2017 Tour Dates:

10/03 – Fresno, CA @ Strummers *

10/04 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s *

10/06 – Eugene, OR @ WOW Hall ^

10/07 – Seattle, WA @ Neumo’s ^

10/08 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre ^

10/09 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge ^

10/11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent ^

10/12-14 – Joshua Tree, CA @ Desert Daze Fest

10/14 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole %

10/16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall %

10/17 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater %

10/19 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theatre %

10/20 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room %

10/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ Triple Rock Social Club +

10/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall +

10/23 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall +

10/25 – Detroit, MI @ El Club +

10/26 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop +

10/27 – Millvale, PA @ Mr Smalls +

10/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer +

10/29 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live! (Days of Darkness)

10/31 – Allston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall ~

11/01 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw ~

11/04 – Durham, NC @ Motorco ~

11/05 – Knoxville, TN @ The Concourse ~

11/07 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade, Hell Stage ~

11/08 – Nashville, TN @ Exit / In ~

11/09 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn $

11/10 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks $

11/10-12 – McDade, TX @ Sound on Sound Festival

11/14 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister +

11/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom #

11/17 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah #

* = w/ Endon

^ = w/ Sumac, Endon

% = w/ Subrosa, Endon

+ = w/ Helms Alee, Endon

~ = w/ Mutoid Man, Endon

$ = w/ Thou, Endon

# = w/ Torche, Endon