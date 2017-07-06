Boyz II Men’s Shawn Stockman guests on new Foo Fighters album

Foo Fighters’ new album, Concrete and Gold, will feature “a bunch of guests, including some that will “really surprise you,” according to frontman Dave Grohl. Case in point: Boyz II Men’s Shawn Stockman appears on the album’s title track.

In an interview with BBC 6 Music, Grohl revealed how the unexpected collaboration came about. The band had set out to record a “weird record,” so when they saw Stockman walking through the parking lot of their recording studio, Grohl invited him to sing on a track. “And he does – on the heaviest song on the entire record,” Grohl noted.

“It sounds like Sabbath and Pink Floyd. It’s heavy. It’s the last song on the record,” Grohl added. “He built a choir – it’s like 40 vocals stacked. It’s insane.”

Foo Fighters’ ninth album to date, Concrete and Gold is out September 15th. Speaking with the BBC, drummer Taylor Hawkins said the band was successful in their goal, relaying a quote from Queens of the Stone Age’s Joshua Homme, who said, “You guys made a weird record,” and he was stoked about it.

Revisit Boyz II Men’s video for “I’ll Make Love to You”: