Brad Pitt crashes Frank Ocean’s set at FYF Fest: Watch

During Frank Ocean’s headlining set last night at FYF Fest in Los Angeles, noted Ocean stan and famed actor Brad Pitt appeared briefly onstage as Ocean performed a cover of the Jackson Five’s “Never Say Goodbye”. The actor’s subdued appearance consisted mostly of talking on his cellphone while Ocean and co. belted out the classic soul song.

Pitt professed his love of Ocean’s music in a recent interview with GQ Style, saying the singer was “very, very special” and that he couldn’t find a bad song in Ocean’s catalogue. Ocean seemed to acknowledge the shoutout when he rocked a shirt with the actor’s likeness on it during his set at the Parklife festival.