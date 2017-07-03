Broken Social Scene share first album in seven years, Hug of Thunder: Stream

Broken Social Scene will release their first new album in seven years, Hug of Thunder, on July 7th (via Arts & Crafts). Ahead of the Forgiveness Rock Record follow-up’s official due date, the Canadian collective is streaming the entire album over at NPR.
Bandleader Kevin Drew assembled all 15 original members of BSS to feature on the new album. Contributions come from Feist, Metric’s Emily Haines and James Shaw, Stars’ Amy Millan and Evan Cranley, Brendan Canning, and new addition Ariel Engle. Joe Chiccarelli (Beck, The Strokes) served as producer and mixing was handled by Shawn Everett.
The band was inspired to reconvene after the Paris terrorist attacks of 2015. “We wanted this to be unity, and we wanted this record to be all of us,” Drew remarked in a March interview on SiriusXM. “And that’s what it is. At this time and in the state of the world as it is, the one thing we knew we could do is come back as friends. […] It was important for all of us to come together because it’s the only thing we can politically do at this moment in time…”
Hug of Thunder was previewed by “Halfway Home”, “Skyline”, the title track, and a live performance of “Stay Happy” on KCRW. Listen to the Feist-featuring “Hug of Thunder” below, and hear the whole record at NPR.
Hug of Thunder Artwork:
Hug of Thunder Tracklist:
01. Sol Luna
02. Halfway Home
03. Protest Song
04. Skyline
05. Stay Happy
06. Vanity Pail Kids
07. Hug of Thunder
08. Towers and Masons
09. Victim Lover
10. Please Take Me With You
11. Gonna Get Better
12. Mouth Guards of the Apocalypse
BSS will support Hug of Thunder with an extensive North American tour. Find their complete itinerary below.
Broken Social Scene 2017 Tour Dates:
07/23 – Edmonton, AB @ Interstellar Rodeo
08/05 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival
08/20 – Winnipeg, AB @ Interstellar Rodeo
09/15 – Ottawa, ON @ CityFolk Festival
09/16 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre
09/17 – New York, NY @ Meadows Music & Art Festival
09/19 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #
09/21 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel #
09/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle ^
09/24 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant ^
09/26 – Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman ^
09/27 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater ^
09/28 – St. Paul, MN @ The Palace ^
09/29 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom ^
09/30 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore ^
10/01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Byham Theater ^
10/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore ^
10/05 – Portland, ME @ State Theater ^
10/06 – New Haven, CT @ College Street ^
10/07 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues ^
10/21 – Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore Ballroom
10/23 – Seattle, WA @ The Neptune Theater
10/24 – Portland, OR @ The Crystal Ballroom
10/26 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre
10/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Wiltern Theatre
11/01 – Windsor, ON @ Windsor Family Credit Union *
11/03 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre *
11/04 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre *
# = w/ The Belle Game
^ = w/ Frightened Rabbit
* = w/ Arcade Fire