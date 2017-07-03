Broken Social Scene share first album in seven years, Hug of Thunder: Stream

Broken Social Scene will release their first new album in seven years, Hug of Thunder, on July 7th (via Arts & Crafts). Ahead of the Forgiveness Rock Record follow-up’s official due date, the Canadian collective is streaming the entire album over at NPR.

Bandleader Kevin Drew assembled all 15 original members of BSS to feature on the new album. Contributions come from Feist, Metric’s Emily Haines and James Shaw, Stars’ Amy Millan and Evan Cranley, Brendan Canning, and new addition Ariel Engle. Joe Chiccarelli (Beck, The Strokes) served as producer and mixing was handled by Shawn Everett.

The band was inspired to reconvene after the Paris terrorist attacks of 2015. “We wanted this to be unity, and we wanted this record to be all of us,” Drew remarked in a March interview on SiriusXM. “And that’s what it is. At this time and in the state of the world as it is, the one thing we knew we could do is come back as friends. […] It was important for all of us to come together because it’s the only thing we can politically do at this moment in time…”

Hug of Thunder was previewed by “Halfway Home”, “Skyline”, the title track, and a live performance of “Stay Happy” on KCRW. Listen to the Feist-featuring “Hug of Thunder” below, and hear the whole record at NPR.

Hug of Thunder Artwork:

Hug of Thunder Tracklist:

01. Sol Luna

02. Halfway Home

03. Protest Song

04. Skyline

05. Stay Happy

06. Vanity Pail Kids

07. Hug of Thunder

08. Towers and Masons

09. Victim Lover

10. Please Take Me With You

11. Gonna Get Better

12. Mouth Guards of the Apocalypse

BSS will support Hug of Thunder with an extensive North American tour. Find their complete itinerary below.

Broken Social Scene 2017 Tour Dates:

07/23 – Edmonton, AB @ Interstellar Rodeo

08/05 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

08/20 – Winnipeg, AB @ Interstellar Rodeo

09/15 – Ottawa, ON @ CityFolk Festival

09/16 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre

09/17 – New York, NY @ Meadows Music & Art Festival

09/19 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #

09/21 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel #

09/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle ^

09/24 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant ^

09/26 – Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman ^

09/27 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater ^

09/28 – St. Paul, MN @ The Palace ^

09/29 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom ^

09/30 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore ^

10/01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Byham Theater ^

10/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore ^

10/05 – Portland, ME @ State Theater ^

10/06 – New Haven, CT @ College Street ^

10/07 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues ^

10/21 – Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore Ballroom

10/23 – Seattle, WA @ The Neptune Theater

10/24 – Portland, OR @ The Crystal Ballroom

10/26 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre

10/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Wiltern Theatre

11/01 – Windsor, ON @ Windsor Family Credit Union *

11/03 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre *

11/04 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre *

# = w/ The Belle Game

^ = w/ Frightened Rabbit

* = w/ Arcade Fire