Broken Social Scene’s new “Vanity Pail Kids” video is next level potty humor: Watch

Broken Social Scene returned last month with their long-awaited fifth studio effort, Hug of Thunder. Now, they’ve given fans a new music video for album highlight “Vanity Pail Kids”.

Produced by BSS and directed by the band’s own Kevin Drew, the clip tells the story of a rising musician… who happens to be a toilet bowl. There are scenes of the toilet hanging with more human characters (all of whom are wearing black plastic bags on their heads), including a studio veteran who doesn’t think the toilet has what it takes to make it big. Later on, the toilet, greedy for more success, popularity, and a friendship with Ryan Gosling, gets lectured by a group of urinals (yes, you read that right). Best moment of said speech? When one of the urinals shouts: “RYAN GOSLING OWES YOU NOTHING!” Shit (pun intended) is weird, but pretty darn entertaining.

Watch it up above.