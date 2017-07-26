Bryan Cranston, Carrie Brownstein, Nick Offerman will tell Larry David to F-off on new season of Curb Your Enthusasiam

Larry David makes his long-awaited return to HBO when the new season of Curb Your Enthusiasm premieres on October 1st. In addition to David, most of the show’s original cast is confirmed to return, including Ted Danson, Mary Steenburgen, Jeff Garlin, Cheryl Hines, J.B. Smoove, Richard Lewis, and Susie Essman.

Now, HBO has revealed some of the guest stars lined up for the forthcoming season. Bryan Cranston, Carrie Brownstein, Nick Offerman, Elizabeth Banks, Jimmy Kimmel, Ed Begley, Jr., Nasim Pedrad, and Elizabeth Perkins are just some of the names who will tell Larry to fuck off. Additionally, Lauren Graham will have a multi-episode arc.

Behind the lens, David is working with longtime collaborator Jeff Schaffer, who also serves as the show’s executive producer. Curb vets David Mandel and Alec Berg, who have since launched their own successful series in Veep and Silicon Valley, are also expected to return in some capacity.

The forthcoming season will span 10 episodes.