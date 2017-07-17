Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shares his summer Spotify playlist

When he’s not hating on Paul Simon or hanging with Grimes, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is programming his own summer soundtrack. Following in the footsteps of politicians like Barack Obama and Senator Kamala Harris, Trudeau has now shared a self-curated playlist of some of his favorite “nice and mellow” tunes (his words, not ours).

Taking to Twitter, the 45-year-old shared his 39-track Spotify playlist to some 3.4 million followers, along with the question, “What am I listening to this summer? What should I be?”

What am I listening to this summer? What should I be? Check out the PM Mix playlist on Spotify: https://t.co/HXZxCVeree pic.twitter.com/zvK7ZJuG99 — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 15, 2017

Titled the “PM Mix”, the release comes with funky boombox artwork and a fluorescent pink logo on the streaming platform. Add to that his comment about the “old and new favourites currently in heavy rotation on my iPad”, and you’ve got a kind of adorable, middle-aged-man-trying-to-be-down-with-the-kids thing going on.

As for the music, it’s a random but generally impressive mix of Canadian artists like Drake, K.D. Land, Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber (on ‘Despacito’, of course), alongside everyone from Neneh Cherry, Of Monsters And Men and Fiona Apple, to Robert Plant, Dire Straits, and even a Hans Zimmer composition from 2000’s Gladiator soundtrack.

Check it out below.