Cathedrals indulge their R&B influences with sexy new track “Autumn Split”: Stream

The song is the fourth single from the indie-pop duo to drop in recent months

on July 21, 2017, 2:00pm
Cathedrals, the indie-pop project of producer Johnny Hwin and vocalist Brodie Jenkins, is gearing up for their first proper release since 2014, when they released their promising debut EP. Over the last several months, the band has released a number of singles—“Don’t Act Like a Stranger”“Try to Fight”, and “With You”—and now they’re back with another new track, “Autumn Split”.

The song is more indebted to R&B than pretty much anything in their back catalog with Jenkins’ sultry vocals floating over skittering synths before segueing into a grooving chorus that’s all kinds of steamy. Listen to it below.

In a press release, the band describes the song as being “about a relationship that comes and goes too quickly with the seasons and the struggle of letting go. It started out as a studio beat several years ago, but it wasn’t until we went on tour that our live band breathed a new energy into the song. So much of the new material evolved this way, going from a bedroom demo to the stage and finally into the studio. This one definitely touches upon our R&B influences. We hope you enjoy!”

