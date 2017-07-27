Channing Tatum and Joseph Gordon-Levitt voice Romanian detectives in the trailer for Comrade Detective: Watch

Okay, this one takes some explaining: The premise for Comrade Detective, a collaboration between Amazon and A24, is that a “classic Cold War show” set in 1980s Romania and celebrating Communist ideals is being revived for American audiences. The twist is that it will be dubbed over with American actors, most notably Channing Tatum and Joseph Gordon-Levitt as lead detectives Gregor Anghel and Iosef Baciu.

Of course, Comrade Detective is no more real than Yo Teach! so the laughs launch like missiles here, though nothing will likely be as funny as the disparity that exists between the American voice actors and their Romanian contemporaries. Nick Offerman, for example, has no business playing the detectives’ hard-as-nails boss.

And he’s not the only one joining Tatum and Gordon-Levitt. A deep supporting cast of voice actors includes Jenny Slate, Chloë Sevigny, Jason Mantzoukas, Fred Armisen, Tracey Letts, Bobby Cannavale, Richard Jenkins, Debra Winger, Mark Duplass, Katie Aselton Duplass, Jerrod Carmichael, Bo Burnham and John Early. They even scored a few Oscar winners in Kim Basinger and Mahershala Ali.

Watch the trailer above, which includes a few laughs of his own. Not only is Tatum sketching from a book about fairies in the opening, he also apparently carries a huge knife on him at all times.