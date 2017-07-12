Charlize Theron says script for Mad Max prequel Furiosa is ready to go

Charlize Theron has confirmed that a new Mad Max script is written, hinting that the film franchise may one day receive a fifth — and possibly sixth — installment.

Speaking to Variety, Theron, who starred as Imperator Furiosa in 2015’s six-time Academy Award-winning Mad Max: Fury Road, admitted she’d “love” to bring her character back to life once more. Titled Mad Max: Furiosa, it would be a Fury Road prequel that delved deeply into her own character’s backstory.

Mad Max mastermind George Miller once confirmed that two full scripts had been written for the sequels, and Theron has now suggested the existence of a third. “They were written as back stories to Max’s character and to Furiosa’s character,” she said. “But at the end of the day, this thing lives and breathes with [director] George [Miller]. I think Warner Bros. knows that. We are all waiting for him to show us the way.”

The news doesn’t come as a complete surprise; it was initially suggested that Fury Road, Furiosa and a third film (possibly titled Mad Max: The Wasteland) would all be shot together as a trilogy, adding to the original three, respectively released in 1979, 1981 and 1985.

The good news is that Miller has absolutely expressed interest in continuing the legendary series, confirming he has “two more stories” to tell. Exactly when that’ll happen, though, is anyone’s guess; the 72-year-old has admitted he’ll need to “reboot his brain” with a “quick” and “small” film first, before heading back out into the futuristic desert wasteland. Fair enough.

Let’s just hope we don’t have to wait another 30 years for the next one to come out.