Chelsea Wolfe unveils tense new song “Vex”: Stream

Hiss Spun is the forthcoming album from Chelsea Wolfe, slated to hit stores September 22nd through Sargent House. The 12-track collection, the gothic rocker’s sixth overall following 2015’s Abyss, is being teased today with a song called “Vex”.

Not unlike lead single “16 Psyche”, this new offering sees Wolfe again drawing inspiration from metal music, in particular hints of Deftones’ heavy material. The musician received additional assistance in the studio, with Troy Van Leeuwen of Queens of the Stone Age contributing guitar and Aaron Turner of Old Man Gloom providing extra vocals. Stream it down below.

Wolfe discussed the track at length in a press statement:

“Every day, at dawn and dusk, a mysterious hum resounds in the deep sea for about an hour. The source of this hum is unknown, but it may be a kind of instinctual guide to the creatures who live in those dark depths, to rise and feed, surviving another day.

I follow my own hum, pushing forward despite anxieties, nightmares, and scavengers that try to pull me down into their depths. I also acknowledge my own fragility in contrast to my own strength and anger.

‘Vex’ began almost as a black metal song, with a pummeling blast beat, then Ben (Chisholm) and I stripped it back to a more industrial electronic sound. Once we were in the studio, Jess Gowrie’s drums and Troy Van Leeuwen’s guitar parts began to shepherd it back toward its heavy origins.

I knew from the beginning that I wanted Aaron Turner’s voice somewhere on this album, and could hear him in my head on ‘Vex.’ I had already recorded my vocals for the song but decided to send it to Aaron without them on. Happily, the first time we played it back with both vocal parts they fit together in a very compelling way.”

Hiss Spun Tracklist:

01. Spun

02. 16 Psyche

03. Vex

04. Strain

05. The Culling

06. Particle Flux

07. Twin Fawn

08. Offering

09. Static Hum

10. Welt

11. Two Spirit

12. Scrape