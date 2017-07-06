Claymation Run the Jewels roll through house of horrors in “Don’t Get Captured” video: Watch

For many, simply walking through life is like a journey through a house of horrors. There’s gentrification pushing people out of neighborhoods, a conveyor belt justice system, and the destruction of our world in the quest for profits. Run the Jewels captured those fears well in their Run the Jewels 3 track “Don’t Get Captured”, and the allegory is now extended in the song’s new video.

The claymation clip was directed by Chris Hopewell, the same guy who did Radiohead’s “Burn the Witch” video. In this one, El-P and Killer Mike take a stop-motion trip on a modern day unamusement ride, passing by skeletons as they literally drown each other in money and make the world bleed. It’s probably no surprise that the evil, greedy, top hat-wearing bad guys of the story show up as Mike raps, “With the slums in the city blown up/ Now the white folks showed up/ Everything bought, sold up/ Niggas assed out, niggas po’d up.” Take a look above.

For more badass RTJ visuals, revisit the clip for their collaboration with Big Boi and Danger Mouse for the Baby Driver soundtrack, “Chase Me”.