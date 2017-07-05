Cloud Nothings totally demolish Coldplay’s “Clocks” for A.V. Undercover: Watch

Depending on your tastes, you probably find Coldplay to be either a lovely, romantic band whose sound is perfect for sipping Chardonnay with your sweetie, or you think Chris Martin and co. are pompously bland actress-daters and purveyors of a crappy version of The Bends-era Radiohead sound. If Cloud Nothings’ cover of Coldplay’s 2002 megahit “Clocks” is any indication, the Cleveland-based rockers fall into the latter category.

Delivered as part of A.V. Club’s Undercover series, Cloud Nothings completely deconstruct the original song in a hail of electronic madness. The band add everything from incredibly dissonant synths to cat noises to Led Zeppelin to bits of the song “Scatman” — it’s a riotous mess that’s sure to offend true fans and sardonically tickle everyone else. Try to think of it more as a ridiculous remix than a real cover as you watch the video above.

For a far more tuneful Cloud Nothings, check out their excellent Life Without Sound, one of 2017’s best albums thus far, and catch the band on tour throughout 2017, including dates with fellow shredders Japandroids this fall.