Coldplay release new song “A L I E N S”, co-written by Brian Eno: Listen

Next Friday, Coldplay will release a new EP called Kaleidoscope. A companion record to 2015’s A Head Full of Dreams, the EP features a hodgepodge of new songs and collaborations. For instance, alongside tracks featuring Big Sean and The Chainsmokers is “A L I E N S”, a song co-written and co-produced by Brian Eno with assistance from Markus Dravs. In advance of the EP’s July 14th digital release, Coldplay have premiered an animated music video for “A L I E N S” directed by Diane Martel and Ben Jones. Watch it below. Coldplay previously worked with Eno on both 2008’s Viva la Vida or Death and All His Friends and 2011’s Mylo Xyloto.

Coldplay will donate all proceeds from “A L I E N S” to Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS), an international NGO which rescues migrants and refugees in peril at sea in the Mediterranean.

Previously from Kaleidoscope we’ve heard “Hypnotized” and “All I Can Thing About Is You”. A physical release for the EP is set for August 4th.

Kaleidoscope EP Tracklist:

01. All I Can Think About Is You

02. Miracles (Someone Special) (feat. Big Sean)

03. A L I E N S

04. Something Just Like This (Tokyo Remix) (feat. The Chainsmokers)

05. Hypnotised