Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Coldplay team with Big Sean for new song “Miracles (Someone Special)”: Stream

Another collaboration from the English rockers' Kaleidoscope EP

by
on July 13, 2017, 11:45pm
0 comments

Photos by Philip Cosores

Today, Coldplay digitally release their new EP, Kaleidoscope, which means we can now hear the one song they hadn’t previously unveiled. This one is called “Miracles (Someone Special)”, and no, it’s not a remake of “Miracles” from the Unbroken soundtrack. Nor is it a cover of Insane Clown Posse. Instead, it’s a collaboration with Big Sean, who shows up to drop a verse encouraging self-confidence and pride. Take a listen below.

You can listen to or purchase the entirety of Kaleidoscope here. You can also check out the lyric videos for “Hypnotized”“All I Can Thing About Is You”, “Something Like This (Tokyo Remix)” with The Chain Smokers, and “A L I E N S”, co-written and co-produced by Brian Eno.

Previous Story
Angus Young joins Guns N’ Roses to perform AC/DC’s “Riff Raff”, “Whole Lotta Rosie”: Watch
No comments
More Stories