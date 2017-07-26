Company of Thieves return with first single in six years, “Treasure”: Stream

This past spring, indie rockers Company of Thieves announced they’d be reconvening for a reunion tour set for September. The three-piece, made up of Genevieve Schatz, Marc Walloch and Chris Faller, went on hiatus three years ago with two albums under its belt, 2009’s Ordinary Riches and the excellent Running From a Gamble from 2011.

However, that’s not all the Chicago natives have up their sleeves for their patient fans. Today, Company of Thieves have returned with their first single in six years, “Treasure”. Brooding guitars and Schatz’s smoky vocals create an atmosphere akin to being caught up in a purple haze. The feelings of apprehension and anxiety are a direct result of the turmoil of our current political climate, as Schatz tells Consequence of Sound.

Schatz says the song is “a call-to-arms that was written immediately following the presidential election about being faced with a climate of fear and division and what can happen when you look inside yourself to find freedom and say yes to love.” She explained further:

“When we went to record vocals, our set-up was in Marc’s garage in LA and we were getting so much interference from radio frequencies but we didn’t let that stop us — it was like our Chicago DIY roots all over again. As we turned on the microphone, a man’s voice came on from a political radio station — he was talking about US citizens’ constitutional right to assemble, and how people were coming together to march and protest like they did back in the 60’s. He kept angrily asking, ‘Why are they doing this?’ We found his question to be a great mirror of the cultural divide and why our song was written in the first place, so instead of letting his voice silence us we decided to hit ‘record’ anyway.”

Stream “Treasure” now:

Below, check out the dates for Company of Thieves’ upcoming reunion tour.

Company of Thieves 2017 Tour Dates:

09/12 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi

09/13 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar

09/14 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

09/16 – Columbus, OH @ ID Fest

09/18 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

09/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

09/20 – Albany, NY @ Jupiter Hall

09/22 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

09/25 – Kansas City, MO @ The Record Bar

09/27 – Denver, CO @ The Walnut Room

09/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Troubadour