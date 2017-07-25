Converge release new 7-inch EP, share music video for “I Can Tell You About Pain”: Watch

Photo by Reid Haithcock

Converge released one of the best albums of their career in 2012 with All the Love I Leave Behind, and now the metalcore legends are back with their first new material since that landmark release. A 7-inch EP via Epitaph and Deathwish just dropped featuring two new songs, “I Can Tell You About Pain” and “Eve”.

The band released a new music video for the vicious, energetic “I Can Tell You About Pain” through NPR. Directed by Tony Wolski, the short, dramatic clip combines visceral, nightmare-like images that deftly complement the serrated melodies clashing against Jacob Bannon’s punishing vocals. Watch it below.

“Eve” serves as a contrast to “I Can Tell You About Pain”, as its seven-plus minutes incorporate group chants and menacing synths into its crashing guitars and pummeling percussion, giving the song an eerie epicness. Stream the entire EP via Spotify below.

Perhaps most exciting, however, is the tease that a new Converge album is slated for release later this year via Epitaph and Deathwish. Consider these two tracks an appetizer for what’s to come.

Converge has also announced a leg of European tour dates with Havok, Gorguts, and Revocation. View their full summer tour itinerary below.

Converge 2017 Tour Dates:

07/28 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

07/29 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall *

07/30 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theatre *

07/31 – Buffalo, NY @ Waiting Room #

08/01 – Montreal, QC @ Metropolis *

08/02 – Toronto, QC @ Danforth Music Hall *

08/03 – New Haven, CT @ College St. Music Hall *

08/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw *

08/06 – Boston, MA @ Royale *

08/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

08/18 – Bristol, UK @ ArcTanGent

08/19 — Eisleben, DE @ Destruction Derby Festival

08/20 – Warsaw, PL @ Zaklęte Rewiry $

08/21 – Bratislava, SK @ Majestic Music Club $

08/22 – Vienna, AT @ Vienna Arena $

08/23 – Munich DE @ Backstage $

08/24 – Aarau, CH @ Backstage $

08/25 – Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo $

08/26 – Tilburg, NL @ 013 $

* = w/ Neurosis and Amenra

# = w/ Amenra

$ = w/ Havok, Gorguts, and Revocation