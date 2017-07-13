Cornelius releases first album in 11 years, Mellow Waves: Stream

On July 21st, veteran producer Cornelius will return with a new album called Mellow Waves. In anticipation, the LP is streaming in full over on NPR.

Due through Rostrum Records, the new record represents the Blur and MGMT associate’s first in over a decade following Sensuous in 2006. Since that time, the Japanese musician has released a number of remix albums and contributed to film and TV scores. Mellow Waves was previously teased with early singles “If You’re Here” and “Sometime/Some Place”.

In an interview with Stereogum, Oyamada discussed the special sonic themes that led to Mellow Waves’ creation:

“I think it would be the tremolo sound. On the past couple of albums, I really worked everything out on a grid, in terms of laying out the sounds. But this time, I was more interested in something moving over that grid, a continuous form that sort of waved over it. Some kind of winding line, a continuous line of sound that was on top of that grid.

In the past, I used words more as an instrument. I would use literal words as building blocks. But on Mellow Waves, there was something much more melodic about it. There was something about a melody and singing that appealed to me. I had done all these projects and done all this producing and live performances, all of these different aspects of music, that reflected back to me and made me realize I hadn’t been writing songs to be sung by myself. So this was definitely something I was conscious of: I was going to write music that I was going to sing in a melodic way.”

Mellow Waves Artwork:

Mellow Waves Tracklist:

01. If You’re Here

02. Sometime / Someplace

03. Dear Future Person

04. Surfing on Mind Wave pt 2

05. In a Dream

06. Helix / Spiral

07. Mellow Yellow Feel

08. The Spell of a Vanishing Loveliness

09. The Rain Song

10. Crépuscule