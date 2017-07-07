Cults announce new album, Offering, share title track: Stream

Photo by Shawn Brackbill

Over the last week, synthpop duo Cults have been teasing a return through a series of videos posted on their Instagram account. Now, they’ve made it official by announcing a new album called Offering. The follow-up to 2013’s Static is scheduled for release on October 6th via Sinderlyn.

For the album’s recording sessions, vocalist Madeline Follin and guitarist Brian Oblivion linked up with longtime engineer Shane Stoneback. They drew on Pink Floyd as a big inspiration for the record, which was the result of a more collaborative effort between Follin and Oblivion. Instead of trading ideas back and forth, they worked together in a room to bring their songs to fruition.

“It was exciting, because writing stopped feeling like a homework assignment,” Follin shares via press release. “I was able to sit down and do it only when I wanted to. These songs are less art projects, less thinking ‘this is a heartbreak song, what would Lesley Gore do?’ and more reflective of things that have happened in our own lives.”

Ahead of the upcoming album, Cults have unveiled its glittery, synth-laden title track. According to the duo, the song is about “finding hope in what can seem like a hopeless situation.” Follin and Oblivion add, “In stressful moments we think it’s important to focus on the people who have helped you out and are there for you. Every cool thing that ever happened started with just a few close people in a room together.”

Hear “Offering” below.

Cults will embark on a fall tour in support of the album. Find the full schedule below.

Cults 2017 Tour Dates:

10/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

10/15 – Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel

10/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

10/18 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

10/19 – Albany, NY @ The Hollow

10/20 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

10/21 – Detroit, MI @ Marble

10/22 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

10/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

10/25 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

10/27 – Kansas City, MO @ Riot Room

10/28 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

10/29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

10/31 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

11/01 – Portland, OR @ Star Theater

11/03 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

11/04 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s

11/05 – San Diego, CA @ The Irenic

11/06 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

11/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

11/09 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

11/11 – Dallas, TX @ Dada

11/12 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s

11/13 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

11/14 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks

11/15 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

11/16 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

11/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

11/18 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

11/19 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

Offering Artwork:

Offering Tracklist:

01. Offering

02. I Took Your Picture

03. With My Eyes Closed

04. Recovery

05. Right Words

06. Good Religion

07. Natural State

08. Nothing Is Written

09. Talk in Circles

10. Clear from Far Away

11. Gilded Lily