Cults announce new album, Offering, share title track: Stream

Photo by Shawn Brackbill
Over the last week, synthpop duo Cults have been teasing a return through a series of videos posted on their Instagram account. Now, they’ve made it official by announcing a new album called Offering. The follow-up to 2013’s Static is scheduled for release on October 6th via Sinderlyn.
For the album’s recording sessions, vocalist Madeline Follin and guitarist Brian Oblivion linked up with longtime engineer Shane Stoneback. They drew on Pink Floyd as a big inspiration for the record, which was the result of a more collaborative effort between Follin and Oblivion. Instead of trading ideas back and forth, they worked together in a room to bring their songs to fruition.
“It was exciting, because writing stopped feeling like a homework assignment,” Follin shares via press release. “I was able to sit down and do it only when I wanted to. These songs are less art projects, less thinking ‘this is a heartbreak song, what would Lesley Gore do?’ and more reflective of things that have happened in our own lives.”
Ahead of the upcoming album, Cults have unveiled its glittery, synth-laden title track. According to the duo, the song is about “finding hope in what can seem like a hopeless situation.” Follin and Oblivion add, “In stressful moments we think it’s important to focus on the people who have helped you out and are there for you. Every cool thing that ever happened started with just a few close people in a room together.”
Hear “Offering” below.
Cults will embark on a fall tour in support of the album. Find the full schedule below.
Cults 2017 Tour Dates:
10/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
10/15 – Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel
10/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
10/18 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
10/19 – Albany, NY @ The Hollow
10/20 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
10/21 – Detroit, MI @ Marble
10/22 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
10/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
10/25 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon
10/27 – Kansas City, MO @ Riot Room
10/28 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
10/29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
10/31 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
11/01 – Portland, OR @ Star Theater
11/03 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
11/04 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s
11/05 – San Diego, CA @ The Irenic
11/06 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
11/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
11/09 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
11/11 – Dallas, TX @ Dada
11/12 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s
11/13 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
11/14 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks
11/15 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
11/16 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In
11/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5
11/18 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
11/19 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
Offering Artwork:
Offering Tracklist:
01. Offering
02. I Took Your Picture
03. With My Eyes Closed
04. Recovery
05. Right Words
06. Good Religion
07. Natural State
08. Nothing Is Written
09. Talk in Circles
10. Clear from Far Away
11. Gilded Lily