Cut Copy reveal magical new music video for “Airborne”: Watch

Earlier this month, Cut Copy returned with their first single in four years, the soaring and psychedelic “Airborne”. Now, the Melbourne-based outfit led by singer Dan Whitford has uploaded the track’s official music video.

Directed by Gerson Aguerrie (The Vaccines) of the Spanish production company CANADA, the clip follows a hungry Whitford as he looks for the perfect late-night snack. However, unbeknownst to him, the city around him is undergoing a a cosmic phenomenon that’s causing some freaky and magical side effects. Watch it up above.

“The video for our song ‘Airborne’ is probably the most interesting and most challenging that I’ve ever been involved in,” Whitford shared in a press statement. “It was shot in Barcelona, all through the night for three days running and culminated with a final scene with me having not slept for 24 hours and playing a piano on the back of a moving truck. To say it was a once in a lifetime experience is no understatement! Despite the sleep deprivation, Gerson and his team at CANADA did a fantastic job bringing this surreal story to life.”

“Airborne” is presumed to be the first taste of a new Cut Copy album, the follow-up to 2013’s Free Your Mind. Along with the visual, the Grammy-nominated synthpop group has announced two more US headlining dates for October.

Cut Copy 2017 Tour Dates:

07/19 – Sydney, AU @ The Metro

07/20 – Melbourne, AU @ The Croxton

07/21 – Byron Bay, AU @ Splendour in the Grass

09/30 – Darlington, MD @ Luna Lights Festival

10/01 – San Diego, CA @ CRSSED Festival

10/03 – El Paso, TX @ Tricky Falls

10/05 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Jones Assembly

10/07 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival