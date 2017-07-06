Cut Copy soar towards psychedelic bliss on new song “Airborne”: Stream

When dropping last year’s limited collection of ambient recordings, January Tape, Cut Copy noted that they were a year deep into recording a brand new album, the follow-up to 2013’s Free Your Mind. Once they started appearing on the lineups of festivals like Splendour in the Grass and Austin City Limits, an album release looked imminent.

And that certainly seems to be the case, as the electronica outfit just shared a brand new song, “Airborne”. Recorded with Ben Allen (Deerhunter, Animal Collective), the song traffics in the lighthearted disco of latter-day Daft Punk before segueing into an arena-ready chorus and, eventually, a psychedelic outro that has Allen’s fingerprints all over it. Listen to it above.

As of now, the band remains mum about any album details.

Cut Copy 2017 Tour Dates:

07/19 – Sydney, AU @ The Metro

07/20 – Melbourne, AU @ The Croxton

07/21 – Byron Bay, AU @ Splendour in the Grass

09/30 – Darlington, MD @ Luna Lights Festival

10/01 – San Diego, CA @ CRSSED Festival

10/07 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival