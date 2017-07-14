D’Angelo to release rarity-packed reissue of Brown Sugar

D’Angelo is gearing up to release a remastered deluxe edition of Brown Sugar, his 1995 landmark debut. As Rolling Stone details, it boasts a long list of bonus material, including more than 20 (!) rare tracks. A release date is set for August 25th.

Available in digital as well as 2-CD formats via Virgin/UMe, the reissue is highlighted by various previously released a cappella versions and remixes of songs. Of particular note for diehard fans are a cappella renditions of the title track and “Me and Those Dreamin’ Eyes of Mine”. There are also alternate versions of “Brown Sugar” and “Cruisin'” and a host of reworks by the likes of CJ Mackintosh, Tech King, and more. Additionally, the deluxe edition is accompanied by a 20-page booklet complete with lyrics and unique photos.

Upon its release, Brown Sugar received critical acclaim and became regarded as one of the most important neo-soul records. During the 1996 Grammy Awards, the LP scored four nominations, including Best R&B Album, Best Male R&B Vocal Performance, and Best R&B Song.

D’Angelo returned in 2014 with his first album in 14 years, the excellent Black Messiah.

Below, check out the reissue’s full tracklist.

Brown Sugar (Deluxe Edition) Tracklist:

Disc 1 (Remastered album + bonus tracks)

01. Brown Sugar

02. Alright

03. Jonz In My Bonz

04. Me And Those Dreamin’ Eyes Of Mine

05. Sh*t, Damn, Motherf*cker

06. Smooth

07. Cruisin’

08. When We Get By

09. Lady

10. Higher

11. Brown Sugar

12. Me And Those Dreamin’ Eyes Of Mine A Cappella (released on promotional 12″ single)

13. Brown Sugar Instrumental (released on 12″ single)

14. Lady Just Tha Beat Mix Instrumental w/Chorus (Mixed by DJ Premier; released on CD Maxi-Single)

15. Brown Sugar Alternate Version (released on 12″ single)

Disc 2 (More Sugar)

01. Brown Sugar King Tech Remix feat. Kool G. Rap (released on 12″ promotional single)

02. Me And Those Dreamin’ Eyes Of Mine Def Squad Remix feat. Redman (Remixed by Erick Sermon for Funk Lord Productions; released on 12” single)

03. Cruisin’ Cut The Sax Remix (Remix by King Tech; Released on 12” single)

04. Lady Just Tha Beat Mix/featuring AZ (Remixed by DJ Premier for Works of Mart Productions, Inc.; released on CD Maxi-Single)

05. Brown Sugar Soul Inside 808 Mix (Mix by DJ Dodge; released on U.K. 12” single)

06. Me And Those Dreamin’ Eyes Of Mine Two Way Street Mix (Remixed by DJ Premier for Works of Mart Productions, Inc.; released on promotional 12” single)

07. Cruisin’ Dallas Austin Remix (released on 12” single)

08. Lady 2B3 Shake Dat Ass Mix (Remix produced by Neville Thomas and Pule Pheto for 2B3 Productions; released on U.K. CD Maxi-Single)

09. Brown Sugar Incognito Molasses Remix (released on “She’s Always In My Hair” promotional 12” single)

10. Me And Those Dreamin’ Eyes Of Mine Dreamy Remix (Remixed by Erick Sermon for Funk Lord Productions; released on promotional 12” single)

11. Cruisin’ Wet Remix (released on CD single)

12. Brown Sugar Dollar Bag Mix (released on U.K. 12” single)

13. Cruisin’ God Made Me Funky Remix (released on promotional 12” single)

14. Brown Sugar CJ Mackintosh Remix (Additional production and Remix by CJ Mackintosh; released on the various artists CD collection Nu Classic Soul)

15. Lady CJ Mackintosh Mix Radio Edit (Additional production and Remix by CJ Mackintosh; released on U.K. CD Maxi-Single)

16. Cruisin’ Who’s Fooling Who Mix (released on promotional 12” single)

