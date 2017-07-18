Danny Brown’s mind is “Lost” in new video: Watch

Detroit rapper Danny Brown released one of 2016’s best albums with his fourth studio full-length, Atrocity Exhibition. Today, he’s gone back to the well by unveiling the music video for the standout track, “Lost”.

The off-kilter video is directed by Matilda Finn and features stark black and white visuals of the rapper cooking “rocks” and counting money in a claustrophobic apartment. Finn’s cinematography pairs well with the RZA-esque production and Brown’s rhymes that name-drop Kubrick and Spielberg. Watch it in full up top.

(Read: Top 50 Albums of 2016)

Brown’s had a busy 2017 with appearances on the Gorillaz’ Humanz, the Silicon Valley OST, and DJ Shadow’s surprise The Mountain Has Fallen EP. He’s continuing to tour in support of Atrocity Exhibition, with dates at Osheaga, Reeding and Leeds Festivals, and Austin City Limits on the horizon. He’ll also be opening for Gorillaz during two shows in late September and will close out the year by hitting Europe with Run the Jewels.

Consult Danny Brown’s complete itinerary below.

Danny Brown 2017 Tour Dates:

07/22 – London, UK @ Afropunk Festival

07/23 – Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party

07/28 Oro-Medonte Canada @ Way Home Music & Arts Festival

08/05 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

08/09 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival

08/11 – Göteborg, SE @ Way Out West

08/11 – Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival

08/12 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival

08/24 – Glasgow, UK @ Bellahouston Park *

08/25 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

08/26 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

09/07 – Dorset, UK @ Bestival

09/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Roy Wilkins Auditorium ^

09/22 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center ^

10/08 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/13-15 – Miami, FL @ III Points Festival

10/19-21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Lost Lake Festival

10/31 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet #

11/02 – Copenhagen, DK @ Tap 1 #

11/06 – Brussels, BE @ AB Hall #

11/07 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live #

11/09 – Manchester, UK @ Victoria Warehouse #

11/11 – London, UK @ O2 Brixton Academy #

11/12 – London, UK @ O2 Brixton Academy #

11/14 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy 1 #

11/15 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy Leeds #

11/16 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy 1 #

* = w/ Run the Jewels and Eminem

^ = w/ Gorillaz

# = w/ Run the Jewels