Danzig announce tour dates with Deafheaven

Deafheaven photo by Carlo Cavaluzzi

Danzig and Deafheaven are linking up for a handful of shows this September.

After Danzig performs his 1992 metal classic Danzig III, in full at Chicago’s Riot Fest, the former Misfits frontman will join Deafheaven for a trio of West Coast shows in San Francisco, Las Vegas, and Tempe, Arizona.

In May, Danzig released his first all-new album in seven years, Black Laden Crown. Earlier this year, Deafheaven toured with post-rock songwriter Emma Ruth Rundle and shoegaze group This Will Destroy You in continued suppport of their 2015 album, New Bermuda.

Find the full itineraries for both bands below.

Danzig 2017 Tour Dates:

09/07 – Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom *

09/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory *

09/09 – Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theater *

09/11 – Huntington, NY @ Paramount Theater *

09/12 – Lewistown, NY @ Artpark Amphitheatre *

09/14 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora *

09/15 – Detroit, MI @ Fillmore *

09/16 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

09/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre ^

09/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl ^

09/25 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee ^

* = w/ Corrosion of Conformity

^ = w/ Deafheaven

Deafheaven 2017 Tour Dates:

09/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre *

09/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl *

09/25 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee *

* = w/ Danzig