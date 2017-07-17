Dashboard Confessional and The All-American Rejects cover each other to celebrate joint tour: Stream

Photos by David Bean and Eliot Lee Hazel

Emo stalwarts Dashboard Confessional and The All-American Rejects are currently on the road together making the teenaged hearts of older millennials burst on a North American tour. To celebrate the joint jaunt, the two projects have each covered a trademark song by their tourmate’s, which are both being shared today.

First up, DC took on one of AAR’s trademark songs, “Move Along”, from the 2005 album of the same name. Chris Carrabba’s group pulls back on the original’s relentless guitar thrust, perhaps incidentally giving birth to industrial emo at the same time. Even so, you’d never mistake the track for anything but an All-American remake.

“When covering a song we try to adhere as closely as we can to the most recognizable earmarks. Most importantly the melody,” Carrabba tells Consequence of Sound. “The fun comes in the choices the band can make around those earmarks. We had a blast making ‘Move Along’ ours. The song has so much color and power it was easy to feel inspired by it.” Take a listen:

On the other side of things is All-American Rejects’ take on a defining song of the early 2000 emo movement, Dashboard’s Confessional’s “Hands Down”. The band puts a harder electronic twist on the track than DC ever did, yet somehow keeps it close to its acoustic origins with moments of relative minimalism.

AAR’s Tyson Ritter explained the band’s approach to the cover: “’Hands Down’ is an open hearted story of young love. In the original recording, the vocal performance is something that carries you through that tale of pure discovery. Vocally, my immediate intention was to play the opposite. For the musical canvas, we wanted to take all the candy away from this song and feed it nothing but opiates, leaving you feeling as if the instrumentation itself was the nerves the lyrics were expressing.” Check it out below.

The bands will be on the road together through mid-August, and you can snag tickets here. Find Dashboard Confessional and The All-American Rejects’ joint schedule below.

Dashboard Confessional and The All-American Rejects 2017 Tour Dates:

