David Bowie is responsible for reuniting LCD Soundsystem

LCD Soundsystem reunited last year, five short years after their much publicized farewell. Despite some blowback from fans, frontman James Murphy said he was content in his decision after consulting with none other than David Bowie.

Murphy briefly worked with Bowie on his final album, Blackstar. As he revealed in a new interview with BBC 6 Music, the Thin White Duke asked him a simple question: “Does it make you uncomfortable?” “And I said, ‘Yeah,’ and he said, ‘Good. It should. You should be uncomfortable,” Murphy recounted, “And it was such a great feeling of, like, you just don’t know what you are to anybody else.”

Read Murphy’s full comments below:

“I spent a good amount of time with David Bowie, and I was talking about coming back, putting the band together. And I was going through the hems and haws of it, and he said, ‘Does it make you uncomfortable?’ And I said, ‘Yeah,’ and he said, ‘Good. It should. You should be uncomfortable.’ And the first thing that popped into my head was, ‘What the? What do you know? You don’t know what it’s like to be uncomfortable’” That was my thinking. Because of course I’m imagining that if I was David Bowie, I’d just be walking around flipping everybody off, like, ‘I’m David Bowie!’ Like, nobody can say anything! Unless maybe Lou Reed’s there, and then he can be like, ‘Alright.’ There are maybe one or two people that get to literally not — nothing can be said about them. But that’s not who he was ever in his life. He was always making himself uncomfortable. And it was such a great feeling of, like, you just don’t know what you are to anybody else.”

In a separate interview with BBC Radio 1 last week, Murphy revealed that Bowie had asked him to co-produce Blackstar, but “I got overwhelmed.” “I would have had to be somebody else,” he added, “There’s a reason I make music the way I do.”

Below, revisit Murphy’s remix of “Love Is Lost”. LCD Soundsystem’s new album, American Dream, arrives September 1st.