David Gilmour to release Live at Pompeii concert film

In July 2016, David Gilmour returned to Pompeii for a special two-night concert event. The show came 45 years after Pink Floyd staged a similar production, the footage for which was heavily featured in the band’s legendary Live in Pompeii concert film. Now, Gilmour’s performance has also been turned into a feature film, aptly titled David Gilmour Live at Pompeii.

The new visual was directed by filmmaker Gavin Elder and captures both his July 7th and 8th sets. Along with tracks off Gilmour’s last two solo albums, 2006’s On an Island and 2015’s Rattle That Lock, there was a rare performance of The Dark Side of the Moon cut “The Great Gig in the Sky”.

“It’s a place of ghosts and I couldn’t help but think of playing there … it’s a sense of revisiting history,” Gilmour told Rolling Stone of the concert. “What I like to do is to play in beautiful places where people have a sense of the majesty of the building that is being performed in and that will add to the memories they take away and retain thereafter.”

David Gilmour Live at Pompeii will air for one night only on September 13th in movie theaters across the globe. Ahead of the big release day, the new trailer has been unveiled. It follows Gilmour as he turns in an epic run-through of The Wall’s “Comfortably Numb”, complete with a killer light show. Check it out above.