Deer Tick are there for you on new song “Jumpstarting”: Stream

Deer Tick have taken four years to follow up 2013’s Negativity, but they’re making up for that lost time by releasing two new albums. Entitled simply Deer Tick Vol. 1 and Deer Tick Vol. 2, each album focuses on a different side of the Rhode Island rockers. Vol. 1 is an acoustic folk record, while Vol. 2 highlights the band’s garage and punk side. Both efforts are due out September 15th on Partisan Records, and today the band is sharing a new listen at the latter LP.

“Jumpstarting” stakes its position on Vol. 2 with rollicking, catchy guitar riffs that’d make The Replacements proud. The lyrics find frontman John McCauley III offering to be the rock that gets his broken friend through their tough times. “Before you say that there are no more chances/ They’re all yesterday’s to lose,” he sings. “If the world doesn’t leave you enchanted/ I’ll be there for you.” Take a listen below.

Deer Tick will support their two new records with the Twice Is Nice tour, which will find the band open with an acoustic set and return for an electric one. Find the full schedule below.

Deer Tick 2017 Tour Dates:

06/29-07/02 Quincy, CA @ High Sierra Music Festival

07/08-09 – Marshfield, MA @ Levitate Music and Arts Festival

07/15 – Seeley Lake, MT @ Bob Marshall Music Festival

07/24 – Newport, RI @ Ocean Mist

07/28-30 – Newport, RI @ Deer Tick and Friends Newport After Parties

08/04-05 – Happy Valley, OR @ Pickathon Music Festival

09/13-14 – Nashville, TN @ Americana Music Festival

09/16 – Bristol, TN @ Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion

09/17 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

09/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

09/20 – Charlotte, NC @ Visulite Theatre

09/22 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom

09/23 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall

09/24 – St. Augustine, FL @ Sing Out Loud Music Festival

10/17 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

10/19 – Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre

10/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center

10/21 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

10/22 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bluebird

10/24 – Maquoketa, IA @ Codfish Hollow Barn

10/25 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

10/27 – Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep

10/28 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

10/31 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

11/02 – Spokane, WA @ The Bartlett

11/03 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

11/04 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

11/07 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

11/10 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern

11/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

11/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

11/13 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

11/14 – El Pas, TX @ The Lowbrow Palace

11/16 – Dallas, TX @ The Kessler Theater

11/17 – Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater

11/18 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

11/24 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

11/25 – Providence, RI @ The Met Cafe

11/26 – Providence, RI @ The Met Cafe

11/29 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place

11/30 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

12/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

12/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel