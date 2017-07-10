Deer Tick are there for you on new song “Jumpstarting”: Stream

Deer Tick have taken four years to follow up 2013’s Negativity, but they’re making up for that lost time by releasing two new albums. Entitled simply Deer Tick Vol. 1 and Deer Tick Vol. 2, each album focuses on a different side of the Rhode Island rockers. Vol. 1 is an acoustic folk record, while Vol. 2 highlights the band’s garage and punk side. Both efforts are due out September 15th on Partisan Records, and today the band is sharing a new listen at the latter LP.
“Jumpstarting” stakes its position on Vol. 2 with rollicking, catchy guitar riffs that’d make The Replacements proud. The lyrics find frontman John McCauley III offering to be the rock that gets his broken friend through their tough times. “Before you say that there are no more chances/ They’re all yesterday’s to lose,” he sings. “If the world doesn’t leave you enchanted/ I’ll be there for you.” Take a listen below.
Deer Tick will support their two new records with the Twice Is Nice tour, which will find the band open with an acoustic set and return for an electric one. Find the full schedule below.
Deer Tick 2017 Tour Dates:
06/29-07/02 Quincy, CA @ High Sierra Music Festival
07/08-09 – Marshfield, MA @ Levitate Music and Arts Festival
07/15 – Seeley Lake, MT @ Bob Marshall Music Festival
07/24 – Newport, RI @ Ocean Mist
07/28-30 – Newport, RI @ Deer Tick and Friends Newport After Parties
08/04-05 – Happy Valley, OR @ Pickathon Music Festival
09/13-14 – Nashville, TN @ Americana Music Festival
09/16 – Bristol, TN @ Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion
09/17 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
09/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
09/20 – Charlotte, NC @ Visulite Theatre
09/22 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom
09/23 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall
09/24 – St. Augustine, FL @ Sing Out Loud Music Festival
10/17 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
10/19 – Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre
10/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center
10/21 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
10/22 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bluebird
10/24 – Maquoketa, IA @ Codfish Hollow Barn
10/25 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
10/27 – Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep
10/28 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
10/31 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
11/02 – Spokane, WA @ The Bartlett
11/03 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
11/04 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
11/07 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
11/10 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern
11/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
11/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
11/13 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
11/14 – El Pas, TX @ The Lowbrow Palace
11/16 – Dallas, TX @ The Kessler Theater
11/17 – Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater
11/18 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
11/24 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre
11/25 – Providence, RI @ The Met Cafe
11/26 – Providence, RI @ The Met Cafe
11/29 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place
11/30 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
12/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
12/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel