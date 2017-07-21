Dhani Harrison announces debut solo album, IN///PARALLEL, shares “All About Waiting”: Stream

Dhani Harrison has been arguably the most prolific of all the Beatles’ offspring over the last few years. He has his successful project thenewno2, plus his Fistful of Mercy supergroup with Ben Harper and Joseph Arthur. Then there’s his career as a composer, penning numerous scores for films like Beautiful Creatures and Learning to Drive as well as TV shows such as Outsiders and Amazon’s Good Girls Revolt. Now, and for the first time, Harrison is going truly solo with his debut album, IN///PARALLEL.

Out October 6th via BMG, the 10-track effort is an eclectic and “cinematic” collection of tracks. As a first listen, Harrison has shared the lead single “All About Waiting”. The song is an intriguing blend of psychedelic rock and alternative, a unique mix of driving percussion and swirling electronics. A chorus of harmonies pull you in to a vortex of anxiety as they lead towards the chorus with lines like, “Even though you’re present in the moment/ Doesn’t mean that you’re not sad and lonely.”

Take a listen:

Pre-orders for IN///PARALLEL are available here. Below, watch an album teaser followed by the cover art and tracklist.

IN///PARALLEL Artwork:

IN///PARALLEL Tracklist:

01. Never Know

02. #WarOnFalse

03. Úlfur Resurrection

04. Downtown Tigers

05. London Water

06. Summertime Police

07. Poseidon (Keep Me Safe)

08. The Light Under The Door

09. All About Waiting

10. Admiral of Upside Down