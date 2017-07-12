DIIV’s Zachary Cole Smith covers Sparklehorse’s “Cow”: Stream

Photo by Philip Cosores

Back in April, DIIV frontman Zachary Cole Smith shared his own rendition of (Sandy) Alex G’s “Icehead”. Smith is back today with yet another cover, this time tackling the Sparklehorse original “Cow”. A calm, contemplative and fairly faithful rendition, it can be heard down below. Take a listen.

“Cow” is taken from Sparklehorse’s 1995 debut, Vivadixiesubmarinetransmissionplot. DIIV’s last record came with Is the Is Are in 2016. They recently wrapped up a US tour, but they did just announce a special acoustic set to take place at Murmrr Theatre in New York on August 17th.