Discogs announces Crate Diggers record fair and concert tour

One part vinyl smorgasbord, one part after party, six cities around the globe

on July 18, 2017, 2:32pm
Finally, a tour for vinyl collectors. Discogs has held its Crate Diggers series in Portland, Oregon for a few years now, but now it’s going on the road. This summer and fall, Crate Diggers Record Fairs and After Parties events will be held in Tokyo, Berlin, London, Amsterdam, and Los Angeles.

Each event will feature a record fair with over 30 vendors from noon to 6:00 PM. DJs will be spinning throughout the day to keep the vibe live. In the evening, attendees can head to an all-night after party featuring local and international headliners. Entry to all Crate Diggers events will be completely free, giving you plenty of extra pocket money to spend on some hard-sought vinyl.

Most of the DJs and performers are still TBA, but Portland’s after party will feature Soul Clap, Supreme La Rock, and Rev Shines. More information about each of the events can be found here, while the schedule is below.

Discogs Presents Crate Diggers On Tour 2017:
08/26 – Portland OR @ White Owl Social Club
09/02 – Tokyo JP @ Contact
09/23 – Berlin DE @ Prince Charles
09/30 – London UK @ Oval Space
10/07 – Amsterdam NL @ De Marktkantine
10/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lot 613
