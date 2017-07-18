Discogs announces Crate Diggers record fair and concert tour

Finally, a tour for vinyl collectors. Discogs has held its Crate Diggers series in Portland, Oregon for a few years now, but now it’s going on the road. This summer and fall, Crate Diggers Record Fairs and After Parties events will be held in Tokyo, Berlin, London, Amsterdam, and Los Angeles.

Each event will feature a record fair with over 30 vendors from noon to 6:00 PM. DJs will be spinning throughout the day to keep the vibe live. In the evening, attendees can head to an all-night after party featuring local and international headliners. Entry to all Crate Diggers events will be completely free, giving you plenty of extra pocket money to spend on some hard-sought vinyl.

Most of the DJs and performers are still TBA, but Portland’s after party will feature Soul Clap, Supreme La Rock, and Rev Shines. More information about each of the events can be found here, while the schedule is below.

Discogs Presents Crate Diggers On Tour 2017:

08/26 – Portland OR @ White Owl Social Club

09/02 – Tokyo JP @ Contact

09/23 – Berlin DE @ Prince Charles

09/30 – London UK @ Oval Space