Disney finds its Aladdin and Jasmine for forthcoming live-action film

Disney has been giving the live-action treatment to several of its beloved animated films. For its upcoming adaption of Aladdin, Guy Ritchie has been hired to tell the story of the street rat thief turned Arabian prince. Will Smith has already been cast to play the Genie, and now Disney has revealed the two actors tasked with portraying Aladdin and Princess Jasmine.

Following an extensive search that saw Ritchie and Disney screen test over 2,000 actors, the studio has landed on Mena Massoud to star in the titular role. Born in Egypt and raised in Ontario, Massoud is a relatively unknown actor with a thin resume. He recently landed his first major role in Amazon’s forthcoming Jack Ryan TV series.

A more familiar face will play Jasmine, as Disney has cast Power Rangers star Naomi Scott for the role.

Aladdin is set to begin shooting in August in London. A release date is still forthcoming.