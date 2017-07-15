Menu
Disney shares Star Wars: The Last Jedi behind the scenes clip: Watch

Latest teaser clip comes in advance of the film's December 2017 release

on July 15, 2017, 3:38pm
Disney has offered a new behind the scenes look at its forthcoming Star Wars film, The Last Jedi. The Rian Johnson-directed epic is set to hit theaters on December 15th, 2017. It serves as the eighth episode in the franchise and follows the events of 2015’s The Force Awakens.

Premiered at Disney’s D23 Expo and streaming above, the clip offers new footage of the film and interviews with several prominent cast members, including Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, and Mark Hamill, as well as the late, great Carrie Fisher.

Below, revisit the first trailer for The Last Jedi, which was released back in April.

